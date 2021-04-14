HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,877 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Novavax stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

