HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $730,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.