HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

