Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New $216,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

