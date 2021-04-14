Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from continued positive momentum driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand, particularly for athletic apparel. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, new customer retention and additional government stimulus contributed to quarterly growth. Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres aided comps. Moreover, strong margin growth contributed to significant bottom-line growth. It issued a favorable guidance for fiscal 2022. However, higher costs related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

HIBB opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

