Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $423,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

