Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €111.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €98.72 ($116.14) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

