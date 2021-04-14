Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

