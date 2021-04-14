HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

