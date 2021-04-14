Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

