Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

TAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.