Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.12 Million in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

