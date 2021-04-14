Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11,087.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of XEC opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.