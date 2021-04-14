Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.07 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.