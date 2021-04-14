Head-To-Head Survey: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) versus Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Casinos and Great Eagle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $218.23 million 1.45 -$19.16 million ($0.65) -16.42 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.01 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Century Casinos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Risk & Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -26.11% -58.86% -10.84% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Century Casinos beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

