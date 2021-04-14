Head to Head Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRT Apartments and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71% PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 10.85 $860,000.00 N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.72 $55.66 million $0.80 72.73

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRT Apartments and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

