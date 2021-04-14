Head-To-Head Review: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.01 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.43 Penumbra $547.41 million 18.71 $48.46 million $0.98 286.77

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67

Venus Concept currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 146.38%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $279.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% Penumbra -1.79% -0.12% -0.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

