HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:FBCG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,755 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.