HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000.

EMQQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

