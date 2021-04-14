HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,032 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $58.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.