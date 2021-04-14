Hathor Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Hathor has a market cap of $274.45 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00262378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00727564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,535.03 or 0.99455594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.61 or 0.00858187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

