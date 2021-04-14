Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.