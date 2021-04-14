Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 20,628 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

