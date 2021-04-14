Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Plans $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

HMY opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

