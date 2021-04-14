Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 125,237 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

