Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

