Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $873,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.80. 133,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,042. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

