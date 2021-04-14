Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $444,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

SI traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

