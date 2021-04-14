Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 34,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,300. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

