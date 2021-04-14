Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,353 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.43 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

