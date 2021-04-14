Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,855 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,190. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

