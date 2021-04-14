HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $94.19 on Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $1.23 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $94.19 or 0.00150122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

