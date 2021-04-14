Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Trust stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £254.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hansa Trust has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.21.

Hansa Trust Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

