Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $94.01. 1,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.