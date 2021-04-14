Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.49 ($0.48) on Monday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.57.

Get Hammerson alerts:

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.