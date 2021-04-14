Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.
LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.49 ($0.48) on Monday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.57.
About Hammerson
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.