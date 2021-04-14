Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

