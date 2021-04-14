Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.