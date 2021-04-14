Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

