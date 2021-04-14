Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GDS by 385.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 231,151 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 130.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

GDS opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

