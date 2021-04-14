Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,831,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

