Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,959 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

