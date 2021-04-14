Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

