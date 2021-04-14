Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.94.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.
