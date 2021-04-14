Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BMBOY stock remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.