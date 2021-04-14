Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BMBOY stock remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
About Grupo Bimbo
