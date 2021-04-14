Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

