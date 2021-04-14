Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $8.85 on Monday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

