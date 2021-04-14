Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

LON GFM opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £249.15 million and a P/E ratio of -130.36. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.