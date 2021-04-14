Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.
LON GFM opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £249.15 million and a P/E ratio of -130.36. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Griffin Mining
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.