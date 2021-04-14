Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 134,533 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.