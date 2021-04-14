Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $99,846.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GLSI opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

