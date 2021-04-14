Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 690.1% in March

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 690.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GDLNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,695. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Greenland Minerals
