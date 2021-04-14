Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 690.1% in March

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 690.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GDLNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,695. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

