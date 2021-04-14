Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.68 Million

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $358.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. Green Dot reported sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,163. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,522 shares of company stock worth $14,275,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

